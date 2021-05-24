Korein Tillery Adds Former Federal Prosecutor In Chicago

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs' complex litigation firm Korein Tillery has hired as a partner in its Chicago office a former federal prosecutor with more than a decade of experience trying high-stakes cases, the firm announced. Marc Wallenstein, former assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Hawaii, will continue to work remotely from Honolulu, according to the firm. He has a history with Korein Tillery, having collaborated with them around 2012 while working as an associate at Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Fredrick PLCC. The two firms served as co-counsel representing the National Credit Union Administration against Wall Street banks for failed investments in residential...

