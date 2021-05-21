Insurer Says Miller Barondess Not Covered In Forgery Dispute

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. is seeking reimbursement in California federal court for defending a Los Angeles law firm against claims that it forged key documents at the heart of a dispute between former real estate development partners. Aspen said Thursday that an intentional act like forgery precluded coverage for Miller Barondess LLP's defense in a malicious prosecution suit brought by a company connected to real estate investment giant AEW Capital Management LP. Named in the suit are four of the firm's partners: Skip Miller, James Goldman, Alexander Frid and Jason Tokoro. The dispute has its origins in a 2015 lawsuit brought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS