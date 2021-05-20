Airline Caterer to Pay $420K To End OT Wages Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An airline catering company moved closer to a deal with workers at Chicago O'Hare International Airport to resolve claims that it shorted them on overtime by rounding up or down pre- and post-shift time worked, after an Illinois federal judge gave initial approval of the settlement Thursday. In an order, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly preliminary approved the $420,000 settlement between Sky Chefs Inc. and the workers, saying the deal would fairly resolve the Fair Labor Standards Act and Illinois and Chicago law claims. "The court hereby preliminarily approves the settlement memorialized in the agreement ... as a fair, reasonable...

