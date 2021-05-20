Caregivers May Get More Legal Protections After Pandemic

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of women out of the U.S. labor force, many because they lacked child care options. But it also pushed family life and caregiving to the forefront in a way that may lead to broader legal protections for workers who provide care for family members, experts say. Federal law doesn't contain broad caregiver protections, but pending anti-discrimination bills in New York and California could give more employees who look after children, aging parents or other loved ones a way to fight back if they lose their jobs or a promotion or if they can't get hired in...

