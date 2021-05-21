Revived Counterfeit Bill Would Make E-Commerce Sites Liable

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A group of House lawmakers is renewing efforts to stop the online sale of counterfeit products that pose a danger to consumer health and safety, reviving a bill Thursday that would hold e-commerce marketplaces liable under trademark law for fake products peddled on their platforms. The Shop Safe Act aims to stop sales of counterfeit goods online by tackling gaps in the online platforms' system. It comes as Americans are increasingly spending money online, a trend that was drastically increased by the pandemic. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, along with Rep. Hank Johnson, Jr., D-Ga., Rep....

