GOP Lawmakers Look To Bar Visas For IP Thieves, Spies

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Republican lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow the U.S. Department of State to deny visas to individuals who have spied on the U.S. or stolen American intellectual property, a measure intended to crack down on reports of Chinese espionage. The Protecting America From Spies Act would update the Immigration and Nationality Act to make foreign spies expelled from the U.S. inadmissible for entry. The current law allows such individuals to immediately reapply for visas after expulsion. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the bill in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, just as Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., submitted the...

