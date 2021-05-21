Home Depot Online Shoppers Bring Florida Wiretap Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A group of online Home Depot customers in Florida has accused the retailer of illegally intercepting their communications with marketing analytics software they call a "wiretapping device." In a proposed class action removed to federal court Friday, Michael Fridman said Home Depot uses Quantum Metric "tracking, recording and 'session replay' tools to secretly observe and record" each user's activity on its website, in violation of Florida's Security of Communications Act. "Technology like Quantum Metric's is not only highly intrusive, but dangerous," and "leave[s] users vulnerable to data leaks," the complaint said, citing a 2017 Princeton study that found session recording technologies...

