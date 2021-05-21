Fiber Optics Patent Row Trial Delayed In Light Of Settlement

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court agreed Friday to postpone a jury trial that was scheduled to kick off in two weeks for Oyster Optics LLC's patent infringement claim against telecommunications equipment company Infinera Corp. after the parties announced they are close to finalizing a settlement. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap agreed to push back all deadlines in the litigation and gave the companies until June 20 to finalize their settlement deal and ask the court to close out the dispute. If finalized, the deal would end research, development and engineering company Oyster's claims Infinera infringed its patent for optical data transmitter technology...

