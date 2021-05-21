Real Estate Rumors: CA Ventures, Acadia, Property Markets

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- CA Ventures is seeking permission to build a student housing facility in Boca Raton, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The Chicago-based developer is hoping to build a 182-unit, 4-story project on 12.1 acres at 2500 and 2600 N.W. Fifth Ave., which is close to Florida Atlantic University, according to the report. Zar Group affiliate ZG Capital Partners has picked up a Manhattan mixed-use building for $10 million, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The deal is for 654 Broadway, a 20,000-square-foot NoHo building that has a mix of ground-floor retail and residential space, and the seller is Acadia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS