TECT Customer Wants Info Protected In Ch. 11 Sale Process

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A customer of bankrupt aerospace equipment supplier TECT Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. told a Delaware judge late Thursday that it wants its confidential information and the technical details for its aircraft protected as the debtor looks to sell its assets. Textron Aviation Inc. filed a limited objection to the proposed bidding procedures of TECT Aerospace, saying it doesn't oppose a Chapter 11 asset sale, but wants to ensure that information about the terms of its supply contracts with the debtors as well as technical drawings of its aircraft aren't shared with competitors looking to acquire the debtor. TECT Aerospace builds landing...

