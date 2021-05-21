Pepsi Didn't Steal Super Bowl Ad, 2nd Circ. Affirms

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A panel of Second Circuit judges on Friday upheld PepsiCo's successful defense of claims that it stole an advertising firm's idea for a Super Bowl ad that aired in 2016. In a summary order, the panel held that Connecticut-based ad agency Betty Inc.'s pitch for an ad exploring shifts in popular music and fashion across decades was too broad and generic to warrant copyright protections. "Betty's theme of changing musical genres is broader than those we have previously found not copyrightable," the panel wrote, upholding a district court's decision dismissing copyright infringement and breach of contract claims. The long-running dispute is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS