Vedder Price Adds Experienced International Trade Atty In DC

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Vedder Price PC added a veteran attorney with experience in both international trade and aviation to its international trade and compliance group as a shareholder based in Washington, D.C., the firm announced. Brent Connor joined Vedder Price on Thursday after having spent the past nine years with Thompson Hine LLP. Connor told Law360 on Friday he chose to join the firm because of its reputation and global reach, noting it has offices both across the United States and in major overseas markets. "Vedder Price has a great reputation, offices on both coasts and they're continuing to expand," he said. "The firm...

