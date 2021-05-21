NY Property Exec Pleads Guilty For Asbestos Releases

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A New York man accused of negligently releasing asbestos during abatement at a former IBM site pled guilty to a Clean Air Act violation on Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Roger Osterhoudt, 58, pled guilty to the crime in New York federal court, admitting to giving abatement workers the go-ahead to remove asbestos from a site in Kingston that is now known as TechCity. As a result of Osterhoudt's actions, victims were exposed to an increased risk of death or serious bodily injury from the asbestos, which is associated with lung cancer, mesothelioma and other deadly diseases. In a...

