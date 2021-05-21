Will.i.am's Co. Ordered To Pay Award To Tech Investors

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Musician will.i.am's tech company has been ordered to pay up in arbitration with a group of Swedish technology entrepreneurs and investors after it backed out of a deal to buy a wireless headphones startup, according to documents filed in California on Thursday. The investors urged a federal court in Los Angeles to enforce the confidential award issued against I.Am.Plus Electronics Inc. after the company failed to pay the purchase price for Earin AB in April 2019. The price was for $25 million, minus certain company transaction expenses and other items, according to the December 2017 share purchase agreement. Earin, one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS