Canadian National Tops Railway Rival With $33.6B KCS Deal

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Canadian National and Kansas City Southern said Friday they will merge in a $33.6 billion deal that is being contested by Canadian Pacific, which previously agreed to buy KCS for $29 billion and believes the CN-KCS deal will not pass regulatory muster. The saga between the trio has been ongoing since late March, when Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. inked a roughly $29 billion cash-and-stock deal to purchase KCS, a transaction the companies said would create the first rail network connecting Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. Almost exactly one month later, Canadian National Railway Co. sought to usurp CP's deal with an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS