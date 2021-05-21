Shkreli, Vyera Rip FTC Sanction Bid Over Alleged Phone Wipe

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Disgraced pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and his company Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC on Friday urged a New York federal judge to reject the Federal Trade Commission's bid for sanctions against them, arguing the penalty over the alleged wiping of phones containing potential evidence is unwarranted and extreme. In separate court filings to U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, the defendants denied claims unsealed Tuesday that they intentionally destroyed key evidence after the FTC and several states launched antitrust investigations into a fifty-fold price increase for Daraprim. The FTC's proposed sanction — to preclude the defendants from introducing contrary arguments or evidence regarding Vyera's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS