11th Circ. Partially Revives Medical Co.'s Suit Against Insurer

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has restored part of a Georgia medical company's suit over insurance coverage for a damaged clinic roof, saying the trial court wrongly determined a claim against Zurich American Insurance Co. was filed too late. The federal appellate court said Friday in an unpublished opinion that Omni Health Solutions LLC can pursue two of its four original claims against Zurich of failure to make a timely coverage decision and bad faith. The panel affirmed dismissal of other claims Omni brought against Zurich for failure to fully pay an appraisal award and failure to cover diminished property value. U.S. Circuit...

