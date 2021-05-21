Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HP Spinoff Seeks New Patent Trial And Nix Of $173M Verdict

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. spinoff asked a Texas federal judge Thursday to wipe out a "clearly excessive" $172.6 million jury verdict and grant it a new trial, or to declare it the winner of the March trial, undoing the jury's finding that it infringed three mobile app-design patents.

HPE spinoff Seattle SpinCo Inc., its parent company Micro Focus (US) Inc. and three subsidiaries, collectively called SSI, said Thursday that, despite the jury's finding, Wapp Tech Limited Partnership failed to prove they infringed any of the asserted patents.

SSI attacked Wapp's evidence as "legally deficient" in four different ways, said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!