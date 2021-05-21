HP Spinoff Seeks New Patent Trial And Nix Of $173M Verdict

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. spinoff asked a Texas federal judge Thursday to wipe out a "clearly excessive" $172.6 million jury verdict and grant it a new trial, or to declare it the winner of the March trial, undoing the jury's finding that it infringed three mobile app-design patents. HPE spinoff Seattle SpinCo Inc., its parent company Micro Focus (US) Inc. and three subsidiaries, collectively called SSI, said Thursday that, despite the jury's finding, Wapp Tech Limited Partnership failed to prove they infringed any of the asserted patents. SSI attacked Wapp's evidence as "legally deficient" in four different ways, said the...

