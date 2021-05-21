Back Pay Suit Against Pilot Union Faces Headwind At 7th Circ.

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel gave a cool reception Friday to a class of pilot instructors asking the court to revive a suit accusing the Air Line Pilots Association of discrimination in distributing back pay, characterizing the union's decisions as legitimate. The arguments came as a class of United Airlines pilot instructors challenge a January order from U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman granting summary judgment to ALPA in a dispute over the award of retroactive pay under a 2012 collective bargaining agreement. Judge Feinerman rejected the instructors' allegation that ALPA unfairly shortchanged them on retroactive pay to the benefit of hourly line pilots,...

