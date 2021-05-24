Engineering Co. Tells DC Circ. Nigeria Can't Slip $10B Award

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- An engineering company has urged the D.C. Circuit to affirm a federal court's finding in its favor that Nigeria can't shake a $10 billion arbitral award stemming from a spoiled electricity generating project. Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. has been trying to confirm the London Court of International Arbitration award from Nigeria after a tribunal found the country at fault for failing to supply gas as part of a project agreement. The engineering company wrote in its Friday brief that the D.C. federal court rightfully refused to let Nigeria toss the suit, because the country had waived immunity under the Foreign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS