Ticket Broker Says Golf Tournament Fraud Claims Too Broad

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A ticket broker has asked a Georgia federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a golf travel package seller alleging it sold fake passes to The Masters Tournament, saying the company's claims are too broad. Mullins Sports and Entertainment LLC said in a motion to dismiss filed Friday that Golf Travel LLC's fraud and racketeering suit, filed in April, doesn't give enough information about the alleged fraud involving tickets and passes to The Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, to let the claims stand. Golf Travel claimed in a Southern District of Georgia lawsuit that Mullins Sports committed fraud and violated racketeering laws...

