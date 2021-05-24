9th Circ. Backs NLRB's Bad-Faith Bargaining Ruling

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a National Labor Relations Board ruling that a telecommunications company bargained in bad faith with an electrical workers' union, saying the company's contract proposals and other actions in bargaining were enough evidence to support the decision. In an unpublished decision issued Friday, a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel rejected Altura Communication Solutions LLC's challenge to a 2020 NLRB ruling that that company violated federal labor law while negotiating with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 21. The panel said the board acted within its authority when it found contracts Altura proposed that would have given it broad authority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS