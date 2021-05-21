Brand Battles: Instagram Empires Fight Over 'Meme' Game TM

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the team behind a popular Instagram meme account is going after a rival curator's trademark application for a new meme-themed card game — plus three other cases you need to know. War of the 'Meme' No stranger to the board, game maker What Do You Meme LLC filed an opposition on May 20 seeking to block Doing Things Media LLC from registering "World War Meme" as a trademark. The New York-based game company was founded in part by Elliot Tebele, who created the influential Instagram account FuckJerry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS