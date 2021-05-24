Pipeline Wants Tenn. Airport Counsel DQ'd In Easement Fight

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Colonial Pipeline Co. wants attorneys representing the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority tossed from a fight over several matters related to one of its gasoline pipes, telling a Tennessee federal court those attorneys once worked for it on similar issues. The pipeline company said that attorneys for MNAA represented Colonial during previous discussions roughly 20 years ago regarding the pipeline's 1976 easement that allows Colonial to operate a pipe along a portion of the authority's land at the Nashville International Airport. That easement is at the heart of present disputes between the two. The company said that it received legal counsel from...

