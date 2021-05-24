Tyson 1st To Settle In Turkey Price-Fix Case With $4.6M Deal

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Tyson will be the first to settle out of dual price-fixing lawsuits against turkey producers, agreeing to pay wholesalers and distributors $4.62 million and provide "meaningful cooperation" against its peers in litigation by the direct purchaser plaintiffs. The settlement, filed in Illinois federal court on Friday, is the first to put a price tag on resolving the plaintiffs' claims. The direct purchasers first signaled that they'd reached a deal in early May and followed up on Friday with details of their settlement in a motion for preliminary approval, which came two days after commercial and institutional indirect purchaser plaintiffs in a parallel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS