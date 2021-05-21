Epstein Guards Admit To Falsifying Records In Deal With Feds

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein on the night he committed suicide have admitted to falsifying records, but they potentially will not be serving any jail time thanks to a deferred prosecution agreement, officials said Friday. Bureau of Prisons workers Michael Thomas and Tova Noel may face an additional six months of pre-trial supervision and 100 hours of community service under the deferred prosecution deal, according to the prosecution's Friday letter addressed to the presiding judge. Thomas and Noel also need to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice's Inspector General in a review providing information related to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS