Real Estate Rumors: Related, Luzzatto, Plantation City Council

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Related Cos. has purchased a West Palm Beach office building for $175 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for CityPlace Tower, a 303,519-square-foot office building, and the seller is insurance company W.R. Berkley Corp., according to the report. Developer Luzzatto Co. has landed $54.73 million in financing from two lenders for a Los Angeles creative office project, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The financing for 3609 10th Ave. comprises $28 million from Bank OZK as well as $26.73 million from Related Fund Management, according to the report. Luzzatto is planning to build a 107,199-square-foot creative office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS