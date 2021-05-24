Supreme Court Won't Hear Harvard Pilgrim ERISA Suit Appeal

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dashed a woman's hopes to get Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to pay her inpatient mental health costs by deciding not to review the First Circuit's decision that sided with the insurance company in the benefits lawsuit. The woman, known throughout the litigation as Jane Doe, tried but failed to pitch the case to the high court as a legal fight at the center of multiple "intractable" diverging circuit opinions. The circuit splits Doe identified related to whether a judge can resolve factual disputes at the summary judgment phase and whether a judge can supplement evidence...

