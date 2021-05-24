Environmentalists Push To Dump Trump Water Rule

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups urged a South Carolina federal court to nix a Trump-era rule redefining the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction to limit what is considered a protected body of water, arguing that the rule and its "irrational outcomes" are the epitome of arbitrary and capricious rulemaking. South Carolina Coastal Conservation League, Clean Water Action, Defenders of Wildlife and nearly a dozen other environmental groups challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers' new Navigable Waters Protection rule urged a Palmetto State federal court Friday to vacate the rule. The challengers told the court there is no time to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS