New Calif. AG Says Enviro Justice Will Be At Forefront

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- New California Attorney General Rob Bonta plans to continue the state's legacy as a defender of strong environmental policies and regulations, from climate change and water quality to environmental justice. Rob Bonta Bonta, who was sworn in on April 23 after being appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, said environmental justice will be at the center of the office's environmental work. "I see the job of the attorney general as being the people's attorney and to stand up for everyday folks who live at the intersection of poverty and pollution," he said. "And to make sure that those who are underresourced and...

