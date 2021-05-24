German Automakers Tell 9th Circ. Antitrust Suit Rightly Nixed

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- German automakers including Audi and BMW urged the Ninth Circuit not to revive a case from car dealers alleging they violated U.S. antitrust law by conspiring to reduce innovation and fix steel prices, contending the claims grew from "sensationalized" news articles. Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG filed an answering brief with the Ninth Circuit on Friday, opposing a bid from the dealerships to revive antitrust claims tossed by a California district court in October. The dealers, seeking to represent direct purchasers, accuse the carmakers of conspiring for years to limit technological innovation, including the development...

