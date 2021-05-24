Fed. Circ. Backs Microsoft, Others' PTAB Wins Over Patch IP

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 11:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday handed a win to Microsoft, Google and Samsung, upholding three Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating a single claim in an Iron Oak Technologies LLC patent for updating computer software remotely. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel rejected Iron Oak's argument that the PTAB's decisions should be reversed because the board misinterpreted a key phrase in the patent. The decision comes after the Federal Circuit upheld the PTAB's invalidation of a related Iron Oak patent earlier this year, and could affect multidistrict litigation in Texas in which Iron Oak accused Microsoft, Google and Samsung...

