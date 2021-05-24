Rincon Band Inks Tentative Settlement In Termination Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A tentative settlement agreement in a wrongful termination suit has been reached in a Ninth Circuit mediation between a former casino manager, Caesars Entertainment Services and the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, with the parties agreeing to suspend activity in the litigation except for settlement-related proceedings. Circuit Mediator Roxane G. Ashe said Friday in a single-page order that the tribe has until July 20 to file either a motion or a stipulation to dismiss. The order by the federal mediator, who has mediated more than 2,000 appellate cases for the Ninth Circuit since 1998, also vacated a briefing schedule previously set...

