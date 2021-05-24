Rincon Band Told To Drop Bid To Join Ex-Casino Exec's Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has ruled that the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians must drop its appeal seeking to halt a former casino manager's wrongful termination suit in California federal court as the tribe attempts to intervene in the case, ordering it to seek dismissal of the matter. Circuit Mediator Roxane G. Ashe said Friday in a single-page order that the tribe has until July 20 to file either a motion or a stipulation to dismiss. The order by the federal mediator, who has mediated more than 2,000 appellate cases for the Ninth Circuit since 1998, also vacated a briefing schedule previously...

