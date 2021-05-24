Court Won't Ax Foreign-Born Soldiers' Clearance Bias Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court refused to toss foreign-born, naturalized soldiers' claims that discrimination frustrated their attempts to be cleared for high-level positions in the U.S. Army, saying the soldiers presented enough factual matter that, if true, supported their allegations. Any U.S. citizens who spent a significant amount of time abroad — regardless of if they were born in the U.S. or not — "are all but certain" to face delays in security clearance applications, but the foreign-born soldiers who accused the U.S. Department of Defense of intentionally slow-walking their clearance requests deserved to have their claims heard, U.S. District Judge T....

