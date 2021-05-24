Jury Can Hear Some Evidence Of Elizabeth Holmes' Wealth

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge will allow jurors in a fraud case against former CEO Elizabeth Holmes of blood-testing startup Theranos to hear some evidence of her wealth and lifestyle, but not about specific purchases. In a 100-page order filed Saturday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila granted in part and denied in part various motions by Holmes to exclude evidence in her trial, in which she is accused of defrauding investors and doctors with blood-testing technology she knew didn't work. The government had sought to introduce evidence of the lavish lifestyle Holmes enjoyed as CEO of the company to establish her motive for...

