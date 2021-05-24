Greenspoon Taps 2 Attys For Construction Group In NY

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP added a pair of attorneys to its construction, real estate and litigation practice groups in New York, including a partner with more than four decades of experience in a wide variety of industry matters, the firm announced Monday. Carol Sigmond and associate Joshua Deal joined Greenspoon Marder after spending time at Porzio Bromberg & Newman PC. Sigmond told Law360 she chose to join the firm because it gave her practice a larger platform, along with its status as one of the first national law firms to establish a dedicated cannabis practice group. "I think it's going to be...

