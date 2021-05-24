Calif. Jury Hears Of Heartbreak In Case Of Destroyed Embryos

Law360, San Francisco (May 24, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Patients whose harvested eggs and embryos were damaged or destroyed in a storage tank implosion told a California federal jury during opening arguments Monday that a freezer manufacturer dashed their dreams of having children by concealing knowledge of defective equipment, while the manufacturer accused the fertility clinic of misusing equipment. Counsel for five patients whose eggs and embryos were compromised by the March 4, 2018, cryopreservation tank implosion urged the jury to hold Chart Industries Inc. responsible for the incident in San Francisco-based Pacific Fertility Center's facility, saying the company made a defective product and then concealed the defects. The patients' attorney, Dena C....

