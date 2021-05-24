11th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Ala. 'Pay To Play' Utility Case

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An Alabama district judge properly dismissed a lawsuit alleging a contractor and the Birmingham water utility engaged in a "pay to play" scheme because the plaintiffs failed to show how either party unlawfully used federal money during the plot, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday. In a 12-page published opinion, the appeals court upheld Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala's decision that Startley General Contractors Inc. and two others failed to connect the federal government or any federal money to the alleged misdeeds of the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham and a competing contractor. Startley filed a False Claims Act suit...

