Occidental Looks To Nix $392M Award In Ecuador Oil Case

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- An Occidental Petroleum Corp. unit will look to vacate a $392 million arbitral award issued to Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. due to an ongoing relationship between its lead counsel and Occidental's appointed arbitrator, who both allegedly hid a separate arbitration where they served as arbitrators. Occidental Exploration and Production Co. told New York federal court on Friday that it didn't learn until after the tribunal issued the award favoring Andes that arbitrator Robert Smit of SmitArb and Laurence Shore of BonelliErede, representing Andes, had an "ongoing co-arbitrator relationship." The two sat on an International Chamber of Commerce panel together, with Smit...

