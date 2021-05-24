Commerce Affirms Duties Based On Currency Manipulation

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced final tariff rates on imported car tires from four East Asian countries on Monday, including duties punishing Vietnam for suppressing the value of its currency, the dong. Commerce tagged Vietnamese tires with a countervailing duty rate of 6.46%, waving away protests from the country's government, which argued that the U.S. had neither evidence of undervaluation in support of exports. Hanoi also argued that Commerce lacked the authority to investigate and countervail such programs under either U.S. or international trade law, including the World Trade Organization's Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures. "Because our decisions here...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS