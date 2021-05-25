Ex-Texas Bar President, Wife Tap Team Of Attys For New Firm

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The immediate past president of the State Bar of Texas and his wife, a Texas Bar Foundation trustee, announced Monday that a team of five attorneys would be joining them in their newly formed personal injury law firm. Randy Sorrels, who was previously at Abraham Watkins Nichols Sorrels Agosto Aziz & Stogner for 30 years, officially launched Sorrels Law with his wife, Alex Farias-Sorrels, in January. Farias-Sorrels previously worked as an of counsel at Abraham Watkins for over two years and as an associate at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP before that. Sorrels left Abraham Watkins in January following talks with...

