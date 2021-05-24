Execs' Engine Revenue Scheme Inflated Books, Feds Say

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The chief executive for an Illinois-based alternative energy engine maker and two other employees unlawfully inflated revenues through a scheme that caused company books to reflect money it hadn't yet collected, federal prosecutors asserted in a bench trial that began Monday. During opening statements before U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Kerwin claimed that Power Solutions International Inc.'s former CEO Gary Winemaster and two other executives unlawfully kept certain transaction terms a secret from company accountants and auditors, causing the business to record and report false revenues to meet increasing revenue targets Winemaster had set during a crash...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS