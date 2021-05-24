Morgan Stanley Wraps Up Fired Diversity Chief's Bias Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley and a former chief diversity officer have agreed to end the executive's suit claiming she was ousted for trying to address inequality at the investment firm and advocate for Black employees, the parties told a New York federal judge Monday. A joint stipulation of dismissal the parties signed Friday ended Marilyn Booker's proposed collective action against Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, CEO James Gorman and her former boss Barry Krouk, the firm's chief administrative officer. The parties "jointly stipulate to the dismissal with prejudice of Booker's claims in the instant action, with each party to bear its own costs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS