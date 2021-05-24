Reps. Rally Behind Next-Gen Wi-Fi Expansion In 6 GHz

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The co-chairs of the Congressional Wi-Fi Caucus on Monday backed a controversial Federal Communications Commission-sanctioned plan that allows unlicensed devices to expand into the 6 gigahertz spectrum band, saying the regulatory change has already allowed next-generation Wi-Fi technology to flourish. Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., said during a virtual event hosted by industry group the WiFiForward Coalition that the FCC was justified last April in voting to allow Wi-Fi to operate in the 6 GHz band alongside current users in the critical infrastructure, public safety and broadcast sectors. Although the decision was controversial — it's currently being challenged by 6 GHz incumbents...

