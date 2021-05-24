ConEd Hit With Wage Suit By Construction Workers

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Consolidated Edison Co. of New York and companies it enlisted for construction projects failed to pay minimum wage and overtime to flaggers who sometimes worked as many as 84 hours a week, the workers have alleged in a proposed class action in New York state court. In a complaint filed Friday, four former construction flaggers lodged a slew of New York Labor Law claims against ConEd and entities and people associated with contractor CE Solutions Group LLC, including allegations that the flaggers had to work through lunch breaks and wait unpaid for ConEd crews to arrive. "Defendants' failure to pay minimum...

