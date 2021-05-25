Fla. Social Media Law Unlikely To Be 1st Amendment Friendly

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- In the wake of Twitter's ban of former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called a new state law prohibiting social media firms from blocking political candidates a First Amendment victory. But experts say the measure is tantamount to forcing social media platforms to become mouthpieces for the government and is unlikely to survive court challenges. Because of the First Amendment and the Communications Decency Act, Florida's new law prohibiting social media platforms from banning political candidates is unlikely to survive court challenges, experts say. (iStock) The new law allows the Florida Elections Commission to fine a social media platform up to $100,000...

