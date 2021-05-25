Laos Wants Assets Frozen In $3.7M Casino Award Fight

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Laos has asked an Idaho federal court to stop a businessman from trying to place assets, including lakefront property near the posh Coeur d'Alene resort, outside the reach of the court as the country seeks to enforce $3.7 million of arbitral awards related to a soured casino venture against him. The Lao People's Democratic Republic told the court in a Friday motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that it recently learned one of the firms in businessman John K. Baldwin and Bridge Capital LLC's "worldwide web of alter ego companies," Campbell Holdings LLC, hid a loan of $5.52...

