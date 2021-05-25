Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

State Farm Says Sales Reps Can't Pursue Class ERISA Claim

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- State Farm argued Monday that its contracted sales representatives are excluded from most of the benefit plans they claim they were blocked from participating in and asked an Illinois federal judge to end the claims.

State Farm Mutual and Casualty Co. argued that U.S. District Judge James Shadid should dismiss the contractors' proposed class Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims because all but two of the benefit plans at issue in their lawsuit specifically exclude them from coverage. And the contractors lack standing to pursue claims over the two relevant benefit plans because they "were parties to term-limited, non-renewable contracts," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!