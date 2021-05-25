State Farm Says Sales Reps Can't Pursue Class ERISA Claim

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- State Farm argued Monday that its contracted sales representatives are excluded from most of the benefit plans they claim they were blocked from participating in and asked an Illinois federal judge to end the claims. State Farm Mutual and Casualty Co. argued that U.S. District Judge James Shadid should dismiss the contractors' proposed class Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims because all but two of the benefit plans at issue in their lawsuit specifically exclude them from coverage. And the contractors lack standing to pursue claims over the two relevant benefit plans because they "were parties to term-limited, non-renewable contracts," the...

