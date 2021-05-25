FCC's Carr Says Big Tech Must Pay For Its Strain On Internet

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has called for behemoths of the internet such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime to make contributions toward federally funded network expansion efforts just like phone companies do. Carr unveiled a proposal in Newsweek on Monday to require huge streaming services and tech platforms that take up a lot of bandwidth to contribute to the Federal Communications Commission's ailing Universal Service Fund, which helps subsidize internet expansion. "Big Tech has been enjoying a free ride on our internet infrastructure while skipping out on the billions of dollars in costs needed to maintain and build that network,"...

